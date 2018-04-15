Golden start to a new cycling era

It seems weird to go into a race planning not to win.

But Annette Edmondson's personal sacrifice is just one example of how Australian cycling's regeneration is working.

Even though she won the scratch race in Glasgow four yeas ago, the 26-year-old was only out there to set up victory for her teammate.

And that's exactly how it played out.

Having won gold together in the team pursuit, Edmondson and Ashlee Ankudinoff did the early lifting before Amy Cure sprinted clear for the win.

Cure stood alone on the podium but it was as good as another team victory in what turned out to be one of 14 cycling gold medals won by Australia during Gold Coast's Commonwealth Games.

It happened again in the women's road race on Saturday, with victor Chloe Hosking remarking she wanted all six teammates' names engraved on her gold medal.

And once more when Steele von Hoff was helped to a road race gold less than two months after a crash in which he cracked four vertebrae.

"I would've liked to have the opportunity, but I had the opportunity four years ago and Aims did the perfect lead-out for me then, so it's only fair the tables have turned," Edmondson told AAP.

"We have always worked well as a team, but we've really come together now and want to use that strong bond to move forward and use it to our advantage."

The men's team pursuit broke the world record in one of the stand-out performances of the Games, while double gold medallist Matthew Glaetzer won over fans with his honesty and humility during a rollercoaster meet.

Stephanie Morton finished with three gold, while Cameron Meyer and Katrin Garfoot were a class above in their respective time trials.

The disappointment of winning just two medals at Rio's 2016 Olympics has led to a change in leadership and former British Cycling coach Simon Jones' arrival.

He has helped build the culture Edmondson evidently subscribes to, but said it was still about the individual as they look towards Tokyo.

"Each individual's got their values and they've worked on them and we're doing more on that as a collective," he said.

"But you accept the differences because a good team isn't everybody doing the same, it's working with people that are quite different to you."

Commonwealth success is nothing new though - Australia won 14 cycling gold in Delhi - and a true litmus test will come in 2020.

"Fantastic performances, but this is a small step in the right direction, not the destination for us," Jones said.