Lifting's highs, lows and Games misfortune

Big winners: Reigning CrossFit Games champion Tia-Clair Toomey became the darling of Australian weightlifting with a flawless performance to claim gold in the women's 58kg class. It was a bittersweet moment for the 24-year-old who dedicated her title to cousin Jade Dixson after the teen's sudden death in a car accident.

Kaitlyn Fassina was the feel-good story. The Tasmanian missed the Rio Olympics trials after unexpectedly falling pregnant but decided to keep her now two-year-old boy Jabe, who watched as she won silver in the 90kg and very nearly claimed gold at her first Games.

Big disappointments: Tegan Napper was considered a genuine 53kg medal contender but suffered an off day, managing only two successful lifts from six attempts to finish eighth.

Highlight: Jenly Wini won the Solomon Islands' first Commonwealth Games medal when she clinched bronze in the women's 58kg. Her success complimented unprecedented success from the Pacific countries after Vanuatu and the Cook Islands finally joined the ranks of podium-finishers in javelin and lawn bowls.

Lowlight: Kiwi transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard suffered a career-ending elbow injury. Australian bronze medallist Francois Etoundi will undergo surgery after further mutilating his torn bicep and Joshua Perry collapsed due to a lack of oxygen after improperly positioning the bar over his windpipe.