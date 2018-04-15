Young Australian weightlifters on the rise

As two stalwarts prepare to put away their weightlifting shoes for good, Australia's younger generation are already filling them at Commonwealth level.

The likely Gold Coast swan songs of Damon Kelly and Deb Lovely-Acason mark an end of an era for the sport in which the pair have won six medals - including two gold - between them over five Games.

Concerns hung over the future of the Australian team after Glasgow 2014 when, for the first time since 1950, they failed to take home a gold.

But a flawless performance by reigning CrossFit Games champion Tia-Clair Toomey (58kg) ensured there would be no repeat while Tasmanian Kaitlyn Fassina (90kg) was relegated to silver only by a single kilo and Francois Etoundi (77kg) fought through a torn bicep to match his Glasgow bronze.

That the two women are debutants bodes well for Australia's chances in Birmingham 2022.

"Everyone was asking if I wanted gold but it was always if I get on the podium I'll be happy," Fassina said.

"That's what I came here to do and I've done that."

Before Birmingham, Toomey will have her eye on a second Olympics in Tokyo after confirming she'll keep weightlifting as part of CrossFit repertoire.

"Of course I'd really love to be able to train hard and perform like that, if not better, at the Olympics," Toomey said.

"My next focus is trying to go to the CrossFit Games again."

The haul fell below national head coach Leo Isaac's prediction of up to half a dozen medals from the 16-strong team, with Tegan Napper shouldering most of the disappointment as she managed just two successful lifts for eighth place in the 53kg division.

It also wasn't near the return of Delhi 2010, when Australia won two golds, two silvers and a bronze.

But there were other promising maiden outings, like Pip Malone in the 69kg and Stephanie Davies in the 75kg, both of whom earned fifth places with combined totals not far off the podium.

And it came in a competition Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation secretary-general Paul Coffa said had surpassed the standard of the last 10 Games.

It was also one striking in its controversy when transgender Kiw lifter Laurel Hubbard took her place in the women's 90kg-plus class, only to suffer a career-ending elbow injury attempting a whopping Games-record snatch of 132kg.

The 40-year-old received a warm reception but her presence ensured the transgender debate will continue among Commonwealth Games bosses.