Hits and misses in the Gold Coast pool

HITS AND MISSES OF GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES SWIMMING

MISSES

Big things were expected from the fastest man in a textile suit, Cameron McEvoy, in his home pool despite alarm bells sounding when he failed to even qualify for the 200m freestyle at the Games trials.

But the former sprint king struggled in his leg of Australia's 4x100m freestyle relay win and failed to podium in the 100m, prompting head coach Jacco Verhaeren to suggest McEvoy should "go back to the drawing board" ahead of Tokyo 2020.

RISING STARS

Brisbane schoolgirl Ariarne Titmus, 17, became the first woman to claim the 400m-800m freestyle double since Tracey Wickham in 1982 and pipped golden girl Emma McKeon to claim 200m silver to throw down the gauntlet to American great Katie Ledecky ahead of August's Pan Pacs in Tokyo.

HIGHLIGHT

Many to choose from amongst Australia's record haul of 73 medals - including 28 gold - but the standout must be backstroker Mitch Larkin.

The former dual world champion declared the "old Mitch is back" after a nightmare three year run of poor results by claiming five gold and becoming the first person to seal the Commonwealth backstroke treble.

LOWLIGHT

Larkin's partner Emily Seebohm didn't have such a great time.

She was always going to do it tough in the 100m backstroke against Canada's world record holder Kylie Masse and was not surprisingly relegated to silver.

But the world champion was not at her best in her pet event the 200m backstroke, settling for bronze and blaming "the Australian media" for robbing her of confidence.