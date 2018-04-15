Inter in Serie A stalemate at Atlanta

Inter Milan missed the chance to move up to third place in Italy's Serie A as they were held to a goalless draw at Atalanta.

A point takes Luciano Spalletti's side level with Lazio and Roma - who meet Sunday in the Rome derby - on 60 points but Inter could have leapfrogged both with victory in Bergamo.

Atalanta are three points behind sixth placed AC Milan, in the scrap for a European spot.

Home captain Alejandro Gomez missed from close range in the hosts' breathtaking start, which also led to a feeble shot and a saved header from youngster Musa Barrow.

Inter winger Ivan Perisic had a first shot saved on 31 minutes and missed later in the half as the Nerazzurri struggled against the dynamic hosts.

After the break Inter Atlanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha denied a taut free-kick from Inter substitute Eder, who then crossed for Perisic to head wide.

"We had a couple of chances to score," Inter defender Miranda said.

"In this moment we must win even if we do no play well because there are few games left.

"We are not happy because we have not won the last three games."

Cagliari rallied to beat visiting Udinese 2-1 and move five points above the drop zone with six games left.

Luca Ceppitelli's late header clinched victory for the Sardinia side after Udinese's Kevin Lasagna turned in a cross and Leonardo Pavoletti levelled before the break, nodding home after a free-kick came off the post.

Cagliari are one point behind Udinese, who suffered a ninth straight loss.

Genoa's Daniel Bessa headed home in the first half to inflict a 1-0 defeat on Crotone, who remain in the three-team drop zone.

Lowly Chievo and mid-table Torino drew in Verona, where the home side had defender Mattia Bani red-carded two minutes from time.