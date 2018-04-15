News

De Rozario wins wheelchair marathon gold

Paul Mulvey
AAP /

Australian Madison de Rozario has won her second gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, taking out the women's wheelchair marathon.

De Rozario was locked in a tight contest with three others until she reluctantly made her solo move with seven kilometres to go and held on to win in one hour 44 minutes.

Teammate Eliza Ault-Connell took the silver 13 seconds behind, while England's Jade Jones claimed bronze.

"That was amazing, I love the marathon. It was a lot of fun," de Rozario said.

At the 35km mark she was leading the group of four including Ault-Connell, Jones and Scotland's Samantha Kinghorn, hoping for the others to take their turn in front.

When no-one obliged she felt she had no option but to go out alone to ensure she had a buffer going into the final climb coming into Southport.

"I knew there was a hill to finish and I'm a terrible climber, so I knew wanted to be away by the end," she said.

"I figured if I'm going to be up front I may as well not be helping anyone so I had a longer wind up than I originally intended and I was just hoping I could hold it, so I'm glad it worked out."

The 24-year-old will leave the Gold Coast with two gold medals after also winning the 1500m on the track earlier at Carrara Stadium.

"It was definitely a quiet goal, I knew I could potentially do it," she said.

"But it's hard to know what to expect. Everyone's so strong and they're incredible athletes, but I'm really happy to come away with both."

