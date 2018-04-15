News

Macron tells Erdogan he wants to intensify cooperation on Syria

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday that he wanted to step up cooperation between their countries in the coming days to seek an inclusive political solution for Syria, Macron's office said.

Macron thanked Erdogan for his comments supporting strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain in Syria, his Elysee Palace office said in a statement after their phone conversation.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

