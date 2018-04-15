Pence says Syria would have a 'price to pay' for more chemical attacks

LIMA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday Syria would have a "price to pay" if its military conducts another chemical weapons attacks.

At a Latin American summit in Lima, Peru, Pence said President Donald Trump "made clear that the United States of America is prepared to sustain this effort to reestablish the deterrent framework that exists in order that the Syrian regime and its patrons know there will be a price to pay if chemicals weapons are used again against men, women and children."



