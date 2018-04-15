Madrid (Spain) (AFP) - Ireland's Paul Dunne saw his overnight three-shot lead cut to just one stroke at the Spanish Open on Saturday and will face a two-pronged home attack in Sunday's final round from Nacho Elvira and world number four Jon Rahm.

Home hopes chase down Dunne into Spanish Open final round

Dunne fired a third round 68 to stand at 17 under par for the tournament being played at the Centro Nacional de Golf.

Elvira carded a 66 to stand at one shot behind while Rahm is joint-third with Sweden's Henric Sturehed, both of whom matched Elvira's six under for the day.

"It's probably the best my swing has felt, the best my body has felt like it's been moving, but I just didn't pull the shots off," Dunne, the British Masters winner last season, told europeantour.com.

"There was a lot of grinding there on the back nine but I'm happy to get in with four under. Probably wouldn't have taken it at the start of the day but given the shots that I hit, I'm pretty happy with it leading into tomorrow.

"Everything feels good, the game feels great, I just didn't pick shots. I hit a few shots without having a shot in mind so that's something to work on for tomorrow. Hopefully I'll have a good day. I'm confident about tomorrow."

Rahm, fresh from a fourth-place finish at the Masters last weekend, is seeking a first career title on home soil.