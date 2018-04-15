Berlin (Germany) (AFP) - Robert Lewandowski was a colourful sight on Bayern Munich's bench on Saturday, sporting a black eye which he received in a bruising Champions League clash.

Eye, eye! Bayern star Lewandowski sports a shiner

The Poland striker got the shiner in Wednesday's goalless draw at home to Sevilla.

Lewandowski started Saturday's home match at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on the bench with one eye on Wednesday's German Cup semi-final at Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern are chasing a repeat of their 2013 treble having drawn holders Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Bavarians secured a sixth straight German league title last weekend with a 4-1 win at Augsburg.