AFL veterans boost Giants' flag push

Ryan Griffen and Brett Deledio hardly played last year as Greater Western Sydney bowed out in a preliminary final.

But the star veterans turning back the clock could be just what the AFL's newest club needs to win their first flag in 2018.

Former Western Bulldogs captain Griffen made an inspirational return to the field in the GWS' 31-point victory over Fremantle on Saturday.

The 31-year-old hadn't played since round three last year as he battled ankle problems, even having a frustrating setback in the pre-season.

Known more for his work off half-back, Griffen played up forward by kicking the first goal of the match and adding another in the second quarter.

He matched up at times on former Giant Nathan Wilson, who left for the Dockers in the off-season.

"He's (Griffen) probably two or three weeks off getting back to his very best and he'd be the first to admit he felt a bit rusty," Giants coach Leon Cameron said after the game.

"The real pleasing thing is for him to be playing footy again because he's had such a wretched run."

While Griffen eased back into it, Deledio looks to be reapproaching the sort of form that saw him become one of the competition's elite players

The two-time All-Australian, who left Richmond after 12 years right before their drought-breaking premiership, shone with 28 disposals against the Dockers.

"Clearly it was his (Deledio) best game for the footy club," Cameron said.

"He stood out in doing the basics well in tough conditions and he's had a pretty good four weeks and he'll get better and better."