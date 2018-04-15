Police watch for protesters as Games end

A heavy police presence will be deployed around the the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony and marathon races as indigenous activists plan their largest protest yet on Sunday.

As athletes compete for the last 17 gold medals on offer at the Gold Coast Games, organisers say police are well prepared to deal with any protests.

Indigenous activists have staged frequent protests before and during the Games, which end on Sunday.

The Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance have warned on their Facebook page that Sunday night's closing ceremony would be their "biggest action yet".

Games hierarchy are also concerned the protesters may target marathon races to be staged on Sunday morning.

But organising committee chairman Peter Beattie says protesters had given a commitment not to disrupt spectators.

"The police have put contingencies and plans in place to deal with these issues," Beattie said on Saturday.

"They are very mindful that the exposure that a marathon ... event may have. They are prepared.

"When I met with the actual protesters they did say to me they were not interested in disrupting an event or in any way doing something that could affect the wellbeing of an athlete or spectators.

"I expect them to honour their word."

Protesters have previously disrupted the Queen's Baton relay preceding the Games and staged rallies at various Games locations.

The marathon races will kick off the final day of the Gold Coast Games, with netball, men's basketball, rugby sevens, squash, badminton and table tennis medals to be decided.

Athletes will then converge on Carrara Stadium for the closing ceremony, which will feature the exchanging of flags to the host city of the 2022 Games, Birmingham.