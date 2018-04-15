Pollie pedal peloton arrives in Canberra

They battled howling winds and sleet, but Tony Abbott's peloton of politicians, ex-defence personnel and supporters have finally rolled into Canberra.

After setting out from Melbourne eight days ago, the annual Pollie Pedal charity bike ride wrapped up in the chilly national capital on Sunday, at the Australian War Memorial.

And while they rode the last stretch, they travelled from the Snowy Mountains to Canberra's outskirts on a bus, having endured "unbelievable" alpine conditions on Saturday.

Mr Abbott described the decision to pause riding as a safety interruption - the first in the 21-year history of the event.

Riders can handle wind, cold and rain but all together they make for a pretty hazardous combination, he said.

The former prime minister singled out the veterans who rode as part of the pack, saying "this is for you".

"I am a very proud Australian but events like this make me particularly proud of the spirit of our country, of the heartbeat of our nation," he said.

A little over $400,000 has been raised during this year's ride for service provider Soldier On.

Soldier On provides education, employment and mental health support to national service personnel and their families.

Chief executive John Bale said the money raised will help acknowledge that the country has a responsibility to recognise those who have served, and their families.

"To give them the opportunities to reintegrate, to be supported and to have successful futures," he said.

Since its establishment in 1998, Pollie Pedal has ridden nearly 20,000 kilometres and raised nearly $6 million for numerous organisations.

But this year's event was not without controversy.

The cycling route wound through Victorian coal country where the former prime minister was accosted by protesters for his pro-coal stance.

The event also coincided with the government's 30th straight Newspoll loss, prompting Mr Abbott to wade into the debate over the coalition's leadership.