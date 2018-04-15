Record-breaking Barca see off Valencia

Barcelona set a Spanish league record of 39 consecutive games unbeaten as they defeated Valencia 2-1 to continue their march to the La Liga title.

Luis Suarez netted Barcelona's opener in the 2-1 win over Valencia.

Philippe Coutinho set up the goals for Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti to help Barca establish the new Liga milestone.

The feat came four days after the Catalan club crashed out of the Champions League.

Ernesto Valverde's side stayed on course for a domestic double after dealing third-place Valencia a first loss in 10 rounds.

"These three points are gold," Valverde said.

"Sometimes this club's fans tend to get downcast easily and when there is a loss like Tuesday's everything falls apart.

"We needed to step it up today and I must congratulate my players because it wasn't easy."

Barcelona, who play Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final next weekend, opened up a 14-point gap over second-place Atletico Madrid before the second-placed team play Levante on Sunday.

Barcelona took the record outright by surpassing Real Sociedad's mark of 38 straight league games without a loss that had stood since 1980.

They remain undefeated through 32 rounds this season.

"We wanted to reaffirm the great league campaign we are having after the setback the other day," Suarez said.

"Records exist so you can break them, but the most important thing was to win considering the mood surrounding the team, which we know wasn't good."

Coutinho unlocked the visiting defence in the 15th minute, with Suarez netting his 23rd league goal this season.

Umtiti headed Coutinho's corner kick home on 51 minutes to double the hosts' lead.

Valencia's Dani Parejo scored from the penalty spot in the 87th after Barcelona substitute Ousmane Dembele rashly fouled Jose Gaya in the box four.

Midfielder Steven N'Zonzi scored from long range to complete Sevilla's comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Villarreal 2-2, in a match where both sides ended with 10 men.

Nolito made up for a missed penalty by pulling one back for Sevilla in the 78th minute. N'Zonzi struck four minutes later.

Daniel Rabaseda opened the scoring for Villarreal and then set up Carlos Bacca to make it 2-0 after Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder was sent off with back-to-back bookings in the 61st.

Nolito's poor spot kick came after a handball by Jaume Costa, which earned him a sending-off with a second yellow card.

The stalemate left Villarreal in sixth place and Sevilla in seventh.

Adrian Lopez scored twice as Deportivo La Coruna won at Athletic Bilbao 3-2 and moved to within five points of safety.

Markel Susaeta scored Bilbao's second goal directly from a corner kick, with the curling ball hitting the turf before finding the opposite side of the net.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored his third goal in two matches to give Real Sociedad a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Las Palmas, while Miguel Guerrero gave Leganes a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo.