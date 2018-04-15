UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all states on Saturday "to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate matters and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people."

U.N. chief urges restraint, avoid escalation in Syria

He said international investigators were in Syria and ready to visit the site of a suspected deadly chemical weapons attack in Douma, which prompted military action by the United States, France and Britain.



