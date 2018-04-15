News

Algeria regrets Western air strikes against Syria, PM says

Reuters
Reuters /

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria has criticized air strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain against Syria, Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia said on Saturday.

U.S., British and French forces struck Syria with more than 100 missiles on Saturday, targeting what they called chemical weapons sites in retaliation for a poison gas attack.
"Algeria can only regret the strikes," Ouyahia told reporters.
He added that it was necessary to wait for the findings of an investigation into the alleged chemical attack before taking any steps.

(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Ulf Laessing)

