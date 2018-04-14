So close! Bedggood, Abel win ultra-tight diving finals

Gold Coast, Australia, April 14, 2018 (AFP) - - Australia's Domonic Bedggood held off England's Matthew Dixon to take gold in the 10m platform final in the absence of injured two-time champion Tom Daley at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Bedggood edged it by just 1.6 points with 451.15 points after Dixon's final back 2-1/2 somersaults, 1-1/2 twists dive came up just short. Canada's Vincent Riendeau took the bronze medal.

In another tight final, Canada's Jennifer Abel scraped past Australia's Maddison Keeney by 0.40 points to win the 3m springboard for her fourth career Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Daley, a two-winner of the 10m platform in Delhi and Glasgow, won the 10m synchro platform final with Chris Mears on Friday, but pulled out of the individual event amid concerns over a hip injury.

It was Bedggood's second Commonwealth gold medal after he teamed with Matthew Mitcham to win 10m synchro platform at Glasgow four years ago.

"There were highs and lows of that competition, that's outdoor diving, it's more of a mental game than a diving game," Bedggood said.

"I'm enormously ecstatic to walk away with the gold but performance-wise I'm not overly happy with how I performed.

"There were some really good things and there were things that I definitely need to improve on. Now the focus is on the World Cup in a few months."

Dixon, who also narrowly missed out winning gold with Noah Williams in Friday's 10m synchro behind Daley and Daniel Goodfellow, said it was difficult to replace the missing world champion Daley in his signature event.

"I would love to be as good as Tom. Obviously it's hard to follow in someone's footsteps as big as Tom's, but I would love to do it and just go out there and smash it my own way," Dixon said.

England finished the diving competition with four gold, three silver and one bronze ahead of Australia's three gold, three silver and five bronze.

Abel, twice 1m springboard Commonwealth champion, won gold with 366.95 points after a final winning back 2-1/2 somersaults dive of 69.00.

Keeney, the reigning world 1m springboard champion whose error cost Australia gold in the 3m synchro, took silver with another Australian Anabelle Smith getting bronze.

"It was an amazing competition. I came here for this medal, it was very important for me to get the gold especially in the individual and I gave it my everything," Abel said.

