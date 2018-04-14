Canberra win, Parramatta go 0-6 in NRL

Canberra have continued their NRL resurgence, inflicting more pain on winless Parramatta in driving rain at GIO Stadium.

The Raiders led from start to finish on Saturday night to win 18-2, stonewalling the Eels' attack and notching back-to-back victories after four-straight defeats to open 2018.

Ricky Stuart's side ensured Parramatta suffered an eighth-consecutive loss, dating back to last year's qualifying final, slumping to a 0-6 record for the season.

Parramatta's defence held up in the first half, but the Eels struggled for potency in attack and only opened their scoring when Mitchell Moses slotted a penalty goal after the halftime siren.

The closest the Eels came to adding to that score was a disallowed try about 10 minutes from fulltime.

Canberra's trademark attacking flare continued when centre Joseph Leilua offloaded to winger Jordan Rapana to cross in the right corner for the first try of the match in the 10th minute.

Five-eighth Blake Austin was next, running straight through the Eels' defence for the Raiders' second try. It was a big confidence boost in his first game back after being dropped to reserve grade for two matches.

Like Austin, forward Josh Papalii seemed to benefit from a stint with the Mounties, as he crossed 10 minutes into the second half for Canberra's third try.

Fullback Jack Wighton put a big week behind him after facing court on Wednesday on nine charges, delivering a solid performance and showing poise under some high balls.

Stuart was proud of the way his team backed up their breakthrough win against Canterbury.

"It was part of the theme for the week that we needed to show the tough performance (against the Bulldogs) wasn't a one-off," Stuart said.

"I believe we're better than where we are on the table but we need to keep working hard to show people we're a good football team."

Forward Tepai Moeroa left the game after 20 minutes and didn't return after failing a head injury assessment.

Things only worsened for the Eels when Daniel Alvaro was sent to the sin-bin three minutes later.

The Raiders' Luke Bateman was also sin-binned late in the second half, meaning they played a man short for most of the final 10 minutes.

Eels coach Brad Arthur said a lack of confidence was hurting his team in their attacking efforts.

"The effort was great and we're trying really hard but it's not good enough to win NRL games," Arthur said.

"We're all a bit lost for words at the moment because everyone is really disappointed."