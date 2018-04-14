Buddy, Wood share honours in big AFL duel

After all the debate around playing him in attack, Western Bulldogs captain Easton Wood has reminded the AFL what he does best.

Wood had an epic duel with in-form Sydney star Lance Franklin in Saturday's twilight clash at Etihad Stadium.

While Franklin kicked three second-half goals and was the difference in the Swans' seven-point win, Wood was enormous.

"Easton Wood's elite. He's an elite player and there was probably a period early where Bud was struggling with him," Swans coach John Longmire said.

"Then I thought he was pretty good after that.

"Lance's efforts through that third and fourth quarter were really strong."

Franklin has been a wrecking ball at times this season, prompting plenty of talk about who the Bulldogs would send to him.

There was talk they might give the job to young back Aaron Naughton.

Instead, Naughton and Bailey Williams gave Wood crucial support as he duelled with the Swans ace.

"I don't think anyone wants to play on Franklin," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.

"We gave him short straw and he did a terrific job for a big portion of the night.

"He fought the good fight, one-on-one - he halved some, he won some and he was rolled on others.

"But Lance is such a colossus, I think you'd take 3.4 on any given day."

The Bulldogs trialled Wood in attack during the pre-season and in round one but he has since returned to defence.