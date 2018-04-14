News

EU warns Syria of further sanctions, calls on Russia, Iran to act

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union on Saturday called for Russia and Iran to help stop more chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government, warning of fresh economic sanctions.

"The EU calls upon all countries, notably Russia and Iran, to use their influence to prevent any further use of chemical weapons, notably by the Syrian regime," the EU said in a statement.
It said the EU had imposed Syrian sanctions in July 2017 and March this year and was "always ready to consider imposing further measures as appropriate".

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Jason Neely)

