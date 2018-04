ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday that a U.S.-led missile attack on Syria would lead to destruction in the Middle East, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

"Such attacks will have no result but more destruction ... the Americans want to justify their presence in the region by such attacks," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim.





(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Jason Neely)