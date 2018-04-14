News

Germany's Merkel backs air strikes on Syria as 'necessary and appropriate'

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday backed air strikes by the United States, France and Britain as a "necessary and appropriate" action to warn Syria against further use of chemical weapons.

"We support the fact that our American, British and French allies have taken responsibility in this way as permanent members of the U.N. Security Council," Merkel said. Merkel this week had said Germany would not take part in any military action against Syria.


(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jason Neely)

