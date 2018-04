PARIS (Reuters) - The French military on Saturday fired 12 missiles during its air strikes on Syria, defense ministry officials said, adding there was no indication the missiles had been intercepted.

The officials spoke hours after President Emmanuel Macron ordered a military intervention in Syria alongside the United States and Britain in an attack which targeted Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.





