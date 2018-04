MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may consider supplying S-300 missile systems to Syria and other countries, Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said on Saturday after U.S., French and British air strikes on Syria.

Rudskoi said the U.S. actions in Syria were aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region.

The situation in Damascus and other towns and cities in Syria is calm now, Rudskoi said.



