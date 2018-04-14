Tigers taught us AFL lesson: Lions coach

Brisbane AFL coach Chris Fagan will go back to the drawing board after his young team's 93-point mauling by Richmond.

The Lions had been competitive without winning this season but they were brushed aside on Saturday by the reigning premiers in a 16.14 (110) to 2.5 (17) result in front of 32,870 fans at the MCG.

In an alarming display, Brisbane didn't kick their first goal until the 27-minute mark of the third quarter.

Their score was the lowest since becoming the Brisbane Lions in 1997 and equalled their lowest as the Brisbane Bears.

Fagan conceded it was probably the most-disappointing effort he'd seen in his 25 AFL games in charge.

"We were hopeful of a better effort than that and we didn't get it, so back to the drawing board," Fagan said.

"We were slightly off and it doesn't take much when you're a young team, if you're slightly off against a really good, experienced, strong-bodied team like the Tigers.

"Improvement is not linear - it doesn't keep going (up). You'd love it to but (it) doesn't.

"Sometimes, from those sorts of losses, you learn a lot.

"And how you respond is what matters."

The Lions were praised widely last week after giving ladder leaders Port Adelaide a huge fright before going down by five points at Adelaide Oval.

"Perhaps, (they thought) it would all just happen again today," the coach mused.

"But, in the first half in particular, I thought we got a lesson from Richmond in contested ball and intensity."

Lions skipper Dayne Beams, with 25 touches and five clearances, will remember his 150th match for all the wrong reasons.