Holland suspended for whip breach in Cup

Jockey Dean Holland has been suspended and fined for breaching the whip rules on Zacada, who was beaten a nose in the $2 million Sydney Cup.

Holland was outed for one week and hit with a $3000 fine for using the whip 12 times before the 100m in Saturday's 3200m race, seven more than allowed under the rules.

Zacada darted through along the inside in the straight to hit the front at the 200m before going down in a photo finish to veteran stayer Who Shot Thebarman.

Holland was one of three jockeys suspended on the second day of The Championships at Randwick.

Andrew Adkins was banned for seven meetings after pleading guilty to careless riding aboard Daysee Doom approaching the 1000m mark of the Group One Coolmore Legacy Stakes.

His suspension is due to start after next Saturday's Randwick meeting and he can resume riding on May 9.

Melbourne-based Luke Currie will begin a seven-meeting suspension immediately after pleading guilty to careless riding at the 1800m mark of the Australian Oaks on eventual fourth placegetter Bring Me Roses.