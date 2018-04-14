Hockeyroos make no excuses for defeat

The Hockeyroos have refused to make excuses for their gold medal flameout, saying New Zealand were simply too good.

Despite failing to concede a goal prior to Saturday's Commonwealth Games final, the Australian women's side allowed the Kiwis four in an uncharacteristically poor defensive display to finish with silver.

Coach Paul Gaudoin hand-picked an inexperienced roster for the decider, with 11 of their 18 playing in their first Games tournament against a Black Sticks side who made the World League final last year.

"Maybe that showed for the New Zealand team today. They played in the World League semi final, they played in the World League final, they've had a bit of experience," he said.

"No doubt that helps control your emotions in a big match."

His side were also asked to play four of their six matches after 9pm compared to the Kiwis' one.

"It's cooler than playing in the heat. Today was a cooler day so I don't think that's a reason to say (why) we didn't perform today," Gaudoin said.

"At the end of the day, New Zealand executed their skills better than us and that was the difference."

Hockeyroos captain Emily Smith described their multiple late starts as a "shame" for hockey fans and admitted fatigue took a toll at certain stages of the tournament.

But she also denied it had played a role in their defeat.

"That's the luck of the draw," she said.

"It was a bit of a shame for our fans that didn't get to see as much. The people here that came to the 9.30 games appreciate it but the people at home, it was obviously quite late scheduling.

"But there's nothing we can do about it. We've got to be able to perform no matter what time.

"And that's what hockey is, it's a marathon. It's the hardest thing you have to do - get yourself up day in, day out and then when it really matters, which is the grand final, be able to execute."