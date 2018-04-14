Bittersweet last day for Belmont shooting

Michael Diamond was nowhere to be seen, but the dual Olympic champion's spectre loomed large over what could be the final shooting event in Commonwealth Games history.

The lawyer who got him acquitted of firearms charges last year and the teenager who replaced him at Rio 2016 reached the final of the men's trap - Diamond's favoured discipline on Saturday.

But Australian prospect Mitchell Iles-Crevatin and naturalised Fijian Glenn Kable, a specialist in firearms law, were the first two eliminated in the event at the Belmont Shooting Complex.

Michael Wixey of Wales hit a new Games record 46 targets out of 50 to take gold.

Iles-Crevatin was dominant in qualifying but sprayed too many shots early in the final and couldn't recover.

"If you don't get off to a good start, your confidence kind of goes downhill a little bit. I did the best I could and that's the result," he said.

The 19-year-old Victorian marksman will chalk it up as a learning experience and savour the few moments left of his first - and what could be his only - Commonwealth appearance, with shooting dropped for Birmingham 2022.

"It's been unbelievable," Iles-Crevatin said.

"This is probably the last time shooting's going to be in the Commonwealth Games, which is a bit of a shame.

"If it ends this way, in front of a home crowd, I'm glad it's the way it went."

Iles-Crevatin will now shift his attention to winning a quota spot for Tokyo 2020, but that task could be made even tougher if Diamond follows up on his vow to make a comeback to the sport for what would be his seventh Olympics.

Australia's only medal on Saturday came from another Commonwealth first-timer, Jim Bailey.

The 55-year-old concreter from Sydney woke up feeling nervous as he looked to protect his slender lead in the Queen's Prize individual fullbore rifle.

It proved he had every reason to be, with defending champion David Luckman of England pipping him by a solitary shot.

"It really is a game of millimetres and, my word, there's not much in it. In a 1000 yards you can miss it by 10mm," Bailey said.

It consigned Bailey to a silver medal - and to the task of helping carry the victorious Luckman around the rifle range on a sedan chair, in keeping with a shooting tradition that dates back to 1860.