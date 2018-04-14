Quilista romps to Sapphire Stakes victory

Damian Lane is looking forward to relaxing back home in Western Australia after wrapping up his Sydney autumn carnival in a rush at Randwick.

The 24-year-old Melbourne-based jockey wasted no time setting the tempo in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes (1200m) on Quilista and after building a six-length advantage midway through the trip resisted all challengers.

Quilista claimed the Group Three Birthday Stakes at Rosehill on March 24 with Tommy Berry and the four-year-old Darren Weir-trained mare used the same tactics to dominate on Saturday.

"She's got a very high cruising speed and to be honest I just on her and let her do her thing," Lane said.

Quilista ($5.50) gave Lane a double on day two of The Championships after California Turbo won the Listed South Pacific Classic.

He ended the carnival with four winners, highlighted by $81 outsider El Dorado Dreaming's shock triumph in the Group One Sires' Produce Stakes.

"It's unfortunate the carnival ends today, I'm rapt with my last three weeks," he said.

"I'll catch up with some old friends and family now. There's a lot of things I've missed out on since I moved to Melbourne as a 17-year-old."

Breeder Ellie Giles, who represented owners Justin and Carol Warwick, was not surprised Quilista held on.

"She was very brave. She likes to roll along, she's got good gate speed and she can keep up a sustained gallop," she said.

Ravi ($7.50) chased her home while White Moss ($13) was a long head third.