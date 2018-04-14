News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
"Very disappointing": Comm Games organisers break with tradition for closing ceremony
'Very disappointing': Comm Games organisers break with tradition for closing ceremony

Britain had to act with speed, PM May will update parliament: defense minister

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May needed to act with speed when she ordered a missile attack on Syria and she will update parliament on Monday, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC radio.

Britain joined the United States and France on Saturday in what May cast as a "limited and targeted" strike after intelligence indicated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government was responsible for an attack using chemical weapons in Douma.
All crews from the Royal Air Force Tornado jets returned safely, Williamson said. When asked if there would be more military action against Syria, Williamson said he thought the Western strikes had so far had sufficient effect.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Back To Top