Rebels blow Super lead in loss to Jaguares

Melbourne Rebels skipper Adam Coleman has no regrets about knocking back the chance to finish with a draw in their Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares.

The Rebels had a chance after Saturday afternoon's fulltime siren at AAMI Park to kick a penalty goal from in front but elected to take a scrum to go for the win.

Their bold move failed to pay off, with Melbourne losing control of the ball and the Jaguares kicking it dead for a 25-22 win.

"From my thinking, we're not here to draw," Coleman said.

"We're a team that's going to back ourselves and it was my decision to go for the scrum and we were all in.

"I absolutely don't (have any regrets) ... I don't feel it was like that last play lost us the game. There were periods when we were lacking in intensity and effort, errors and ill discipline that really let us down."

It was the third time Melbourne have built a strong lead - this time 19-6 - only to allow their opponents back into the match.

Melbourne did the same against the NSW Waratahs in round five and the Hurricanes in their last outing.

Rebels coach Dave Wessels said the pattern and scoreline wasn't always indicative of the game.

"You can catastrophise these things. You're never as good as think you are and never as bad as you think," Wessels said.

"The frustrating thing for us this week is that the intensity of the backs just wasn't there and I don't know why."

It looked as if Melbourne halfback Will Genia had done enough to orchestrate an important win, with breaks setting up a try in each half.

But Genia was forced off with a hamstring injury straight after the second try, scored by fullback Dane Haylett-Petty in the 49th minute, with momentum shifting against the home side.

Sebastian Cancelliere crossed and the Jaguares took advantage of the Rebels losing prop Tetera Faulkner to a yellow card as their other winger, Ramiro Moyano, bounced off the Melbourne defence to cross.

Adding in an earlier penalty strike by Argentine five-eighth Nicolas Sanchez, the lead was closed to just one point.

While Melbourne's No.10 Jack Debreczeni slotted a long-range goal to extend that to four, the Jaguares continued to pile on the pressure.

The Rebels eventually cracked in the 73rd minute, with their defence caught short and Test playmaker Sanchez finding Olympic sevens player Bautista Ezcurra.

With Sanchez adding the extras, that gave the visitors the three-point lead and, despite Melbourne's best efforts, the Argentines' defence stood firm.

The Rebels now have two games in South Africa, starting with the Bulls, and are unlikely to have Genia, who will go for scans on Sunday.