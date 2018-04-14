News

"Very disappointing": Comm Games organisers break with tradition for closing ceremony
French Mirage, Rafale jets and frigates involved in Syria strikes: source

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets were involved in air strikes on Syria together with four frigate warships, a presidency source said on Saturday.

This included an air defense frigate, three multi-mission frigates, Mirage 2000 jets, Rafale, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and support and supply assistance, the source said.
The strikes were aimed at a research center and two production sites, the source said.
The air strikes are over but the military is ready to act upon request, the source said.


(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Marine Pennetier; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Matthias Blamont and Jason Neely)

