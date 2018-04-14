Lindsay Park quinella Galilee Series Final

New Zealand-bred gelding Won Won Too has outplugged his stablemate Rezealient to claim the Galilee Series Final at Caulfield.

The 2400m Listed race on Saturday was a battle of wills up the straight as the Lindsay Park duo toughed it out with early leader Han Xin on the downgraded soft rated track.

Ridden by Jordan Childs, Won Won Too was backed from $26 to $17 before scoring by a neck from Rezealient ($14) with the $3.90 favourite Han Xin a neck away third.

Despite winning his maiden over 1400m at Ballarat in February, Lindsay Park co-trainer Tom Dabernig said Won Won Too was purchased as a staying prospect.

Dabernig said the stable was now thinking of tackling tougher staying races with the three-year-old.

The VRC St Leger Stakes (2800m) at Flemington on Anzac Day along with the Group One South Australian Derby at Morphettville next month and the Queensland Derby at Doomben in June will now be considered.

Won Won Too was the victim of a wide draw when ninth behind Han Xin at Caulfield on March 31.

"We took the winkers off and changed his bridle and from the better draw he was closer in the run and importantly he's handled that ground today," Dabernig said.

"The sire (Tavistock) seems to get them over a trip and gets plenty of three-year-old classic winners so I think he could be an ideal Derby horse for one of those races."

Dabernig said Rezealient could follow his stablemate either to the St Leger or onto an interstate Derby path.

Rezealient broke his maiden status at Benalla at his previous start and like Won Won Too has appreciated getting out in distance.

"He's a very tough horse and he's on a similar path to the winner," Dabernig said.

"He stuck to the fence and at the finish I wasn't sure which one to cheer for.

"They're both lightly raced and days like this can be testing on wet ground, but it's good to find out whether they handle it.

"The likelihood of St Legers or Derbies being run on wet ground is quite high."