Alizee takes out G1 Coolmore Legacy Stakes

Godolphin filly Alizee has reinforced her claims as the best three-year-old filly in Australia with her victory in the Coolmore Legacy Stakes at Randwick.

Formerly known as the Queen Of The Turf, the 1600m race for fillies and mares on Saturday closed off Group One racing for the two days of The Championships at Randwick.

Alizee ($8.50), the winner of the Group One Flight Stakes in the spring, was the only filly in Saturday's race and came from near last to beat Prompt Response ($12) by two lengths with Heavens Above ($15) powering home to finish another half length away.

"She is just about the best three-year-old in the country," trainer James Cummings said.

"She was trained up and showed what she can do when she gets to the Randwick mile. She absolutely loves it."

While Alizee was the youngest horse in the field, her jockey Glyn Schofield was the oldest but it didn't show.

"She's a special girl," he said.

"In the spring she was really dominant as a three-year-old against her own age."

"She's found that really strong turn of speed which was lacking at the beginning of this preparation, but you can see how big she is, I think she just takes a bit of racing to get really race fit."

"She was impressive today."

Alizee is a half-sister to Group One-winning colt Astern who is at stud and the family includes a Brazen Beau yearling colt.

Silent Sedition and Spanish Reef started $7.50 equal favourites but finished 10th and 14th respectively.

Blake Shinn rode the runner-up, giving him maximum points in the Nathan Berry medal for the most successful jockey at The Championships.

He won the Doncaster Mile on Happy Clapper a week earlier and claimed the Sydney Cup on veteran Who Shot Thebarman before his second on Prompt Response.

"It is a bit of a bummer to run second because she is so deserving to win a Group One but full credit to the winner," he said.

"My girl ran out of her skin again and her time will come in a Group One."