PRAGUE (Reuters) - Oscar-winning director Milos Forman, known for works such as "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest," has died at the age of 86, Czech news agency CTK reported on Saturday.

Oscar-winning director Forman dies at 86

The Czech-American director died on Friday in the United States after a short illness, his wife, Martina, told CTK.



