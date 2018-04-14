Strikes on Syria 'appropriate response': Turkish foreign ministry source

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey welcomes air strikes on the Syrian government as an "appropriate" response, a foreign ministry source said on Saturday.

"We see the operation carried out against the Syrian government by the United States, the United Kingdom and France... as an appropriate response," the source said.

U.S., British and French forces hit Syria with air strikes early on Saturday in response to a suspected poison gas attack that killed dozens of people last week, in the biggest intervention by Western powers against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



