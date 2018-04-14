Syria's Assad shown arriving for work in presidency video

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian presidency posted a video that appeared to show President Bashar al-Assad arriving for work on Saturday hours after a U.S.-led strike on Syria in response to a suspected chemical weapon attack.

"The morning of resilience," declared a caption accompanying the video circulated on the presidency's Telegram feed, which showed Assad in a suit and tie and carrying a briefcase as he walked into the marble-floored entrance of a building.

Assad did not speak during the video which lasted 8 seconds.



