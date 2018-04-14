Singaporean para-athlete barred from Games over doping

Gold Coast, Australia, April 14, 2018 (AFP) - - A Singaporean para-sprinter has been barred from the Commonwealth Games after failing a doping test, officials said on Saturday.

Khairi Ishak, who was due to compete in Friday's T47 100m final, tested positive before the Games and did not travel to Australia, Singaporean media said.

"We were informed by Anti-Doping Singapore that Mohammad Khairi Bin Ishak has been issued a provisional suspension as a result of a violation charge, hence ruling him out from participating at the Commonwealth Games," chef de mission Mark Chay said in a statement.

"We wish to remind all athletes to play a part in clean sport, stay drug-free and to respect the rules in place."

Officials earlier said that three Australians and a number of international athletes had been banned from the Games in Gold Coast following pre-competition testing.

No athletes have been caught doping at the Games, although two Indian competitors were ordered home for a breach of the "no needle policy" after syringes were found in their accommodation.

