Port's midfield must get hands dirty: Voss

Port Adelaide's midfielders have been urged to get their hands dirty against Essendon on Sunday.

Ken Hinkley's side sit atop the AFL ladder as the only unbeaten team before their round-four AFL clash with Essendon.

But they survived an almighty scare from Brisbane at Adelaide Oval last week when they prevailed by just five points.

With Ryder still weeks away from returning from an achilles injury, Port have opted for a committee approach to the lead ruck role rather than name a like-for-like replacement.

Key position talls Justin Westhoff, Charlie Dixon and Dougal Howard struggled against Stef Martin, who had 49 hitouts in a pivotal performance for the Lions.

The Power trio will be asked to share the ruck burden again, this time against Bombers ruckman Tom Bellchambers at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

"Our mids just have to make sure that they get their hands dirty," Power assistant coach Michael Voss said.

"We have to make it a ground ball game and when it gets to ground we've really got to hunt the opposition.

"We've got to get after the ball and give ourselves a chance to give our forwards a look."

Port will be without star youngster Sam Powell-Pepper after he was slapped with a club-imposed ban for breaking team rules in a late-night bar incident being investigated by the AFL.

Dom Barry was dropped, with the pair replaced by Karl Amon and Trent McKenzie, who will play his first game for the Power since crossing from Gold Coast.

Essendon midfielder Matt Guelfi will make his AFL debut in place of Conor McKenna, who's serving a three-game ban for biting.

Bombers coach John Worsfold was scathing in his assessment of his players following a lifeless loss to the Western Bulldogs saw them slip to a 1-2 record.

"We've the word 'response' from them all week so that's what we expect," Voss said.

"The challenge for us is how we get our game going and what we expect from ourselves.

"There will no doubt be moments where we have to defend really well against their speed."