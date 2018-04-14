My brother's a world champ but I've got gold, says Yafai

Gold Coast, Australia, April 14, 2018 (AFP) - - English fighter Galal Yafai said he had trumped his two boxer brothers -- one of them a world champion -- after he sealed Commonwealth Games gold on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is the younger brother of Khalid, the unbeaten WBA super-flyweight world title-holder, and Gamal, who is also a pro fighter.

But Galal, a Rio 2016 Olympian, said his light-flyweight Commonwealth title at Australia's Gold Coast gave him bragging rights.

"They haven't won the Commonwealths so it's something I've got over them," he said after his split-decision win over India's Amit, who goes by just one name.

"I should have been European champion as well, but I can rectify that in the future."

He added: "We're not really that competitive as brothers, I just do my own thing really."

Gold was especially satisfying for Yafai after the disappointment of taking a contentious silver at the European Championships last year.

Asked how he would celebrate getting one over his elder brothers, Yafai said: "I might have a few burgers and chips and a few fizzy pops."

There was further cause for celebration for England's boxers when Lisa Whiteside, who suffered a fractured skull a few years ago in a freak accident, won women's flyweight gold.

Paige Murney, another English fighter, lost her lightweight final and settled for silver.

