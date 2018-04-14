News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest

My brother's a world champ but I've got gold, says Yafai

AFP /

Gold Coast, Australia, April 14, 2018 (AFP) - - English fighter Galal Yafai said he had trumped his two boxer brothers -- one of them a world champion -- after he sealed Commonwealth Games gold on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is the younger brother of Khalid, the unbeaten WBA super-flyweight world title-holder, and Gamal, who is also a pro fighter.

But Galal, a Rio 2016 Olympian, said his light-flyweight Commonwealth title at Australia's Gold Coast gave him bragging rights.

"They haven't won the Commonwealths so it's something I've got over them," he said after his split-decision win over India's Amit, who goes by just one name.

"I should have been European champion as well, but I can rectify that in the future."

He added: "We're not really that competitive as brothers, I just do my own thing really."

Gold was especially satisfying for Yafai after the disappointment of taking a contentious silver at the European Championships last year.

Asked how he would celebrate getting one over his elder brothers, Yafai said: "I might have a few burgers and chips and a few fizzy pops."

There was further cause for celebration for England's boxers when Lisa Whiteside, who suffered a fractured skull a few years ago in a freak accident, won women's flyweight gold.

Paige Murney, another English fighter, lost her lightweight final and settled for silver.

pst/th

Back To Top