Team Mishani gives owner Crooks a treble

Owner Mick Crooks was quick to praise NSW country trainer Shane Edmonds after Mishani Honcho gave him a double at Caloundra.

But was near tears after Mishani Bullitt made it ihs third winner for the meeting as he paid tribute to his wife Patti who lost a long battle with cancer recently.

"I reckon she was helping ride all three today. It is days like today you own and breed horses for," Crooks said.

Mishani Honcho ($5) finished strongly to beat Urban Knight ($12) by a long head with another long head to Dreams Aplenty ($4.80) third.

The now five-year-old gelding raced in top company in Brisbane early in his career winning the Group Three Bruce McLachlan Stakes and Listed Sunshine Coast Classic.

Crooks said Mishani Honcho's career looked over when he was injured on a water walker.

"He got a hoof over the water walker and we looked like retiring him," Crooks said.

"But Shane came up and was going to take up training so he took the horse, patched him up and got him going," Crooks said.

Crooks had an earlier winner with impressive Mishani Hustle ($3.10) who made it three victories from four starts.