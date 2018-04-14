Silver for Peacock in men's javelin

Two months after the sudden death of Delhi Commonwealth Games javelin gold medallist Jarrod Bannister, Hamish Peacock has paid him tribute by taking silver on the Gold Coast.

Peacock produced his best throw of 82.59m in the fourth round of Saturday's final to better his Glasgow 2014 bronze.

The 27-year-old had been vying for gold after 2015 javelin world champion Julius Yego from Kenya crashed out in the qualifying round.

But it was India's Neeraj Chopra who grabbed the opportunity, producing the four biggest throws of the final and a winning best of 86.47m.

Bronze went to Anderson Peters from Grenada with 82.20m.

"The Indian was far too good today with a significant lead," Peacock said.

"I haven't thrown superbly this season so to come out and hit 82m in a big competition was really satisfying.

"Full set would be nice in Birmingham. I've got plenty of improvement ... to get over my PB in the European season is my goal."

Bannister died aged 33 in the Netherlands in February. There were no suspicious circumstances.

"At nationals we all wore black armbands for Jarrod," Peacock said.

"He's the Australian record-holder, I was there that day when he threw a massive 89m throw which was amazing to me as a fellow jav thrower.

"It's just a tragedy and he was the Commonwealth champion eight years ago so it was slightly sobering this season as a jav competitor in Australia."

Peacock's younger brother Huw Peacock was 11th in the hammer throw on day one of athletics competition on the Gold Coast.