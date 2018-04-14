News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest
New emergency warning issued for bushfire in Sydney's southwest

Syrian air base near Lebanese border struck in attack: pro-Assad commander

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Sites hit in a U.S.-led strike in Syria on Saturday included an air base west of Damascus near the Lebanese border, a commander in the regional military alliance that backs President Bashar al-Assad said.

The targeted al-Shirai air base is located in al-Dimas, the commander told Reuters.
The attack also hit a site in Masyaf, about 170 km (100 miles) north of Damascus, army depots in the eastern Qalamoun region northeast of the capital, the Kisweh area south of Damascus, and a site in the Qasyoun hills overlooking the capital.
Syrian state media said the attack also struck a scientific research facility in Damascus, which the Pentagon said was used to develop, produce and test chemical and biological weapons.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul and Clarence Fernandez)

Back To Top