Serene Miss claims Provincial Champs final

Kris Lees believes Serene Miss is destined for black-type after she protected her impressive strike rate with victory in the $500,000 Provincial Championships final at Randwick.

One of seven runners for the Newcastle trainer in the field of 15, Serene Miss upstaged stablemate and favourite Just Dreaming to make the step up to 1400m with ease.

The trip and an awkward draw were the only concerns for Lees, but those fears quickly eased as Jason Collett notched a double.

Serene Miss ($6) steamed clear at the 100m to hit the line a length clear of the Wyong-trained Newsfan ($12).

Newcastle-trained Plaisir ($21) finished a short neck third.

"It's good to see her measure up to this type of level," Lees said.

"It's still a restricted race so you've got to keep a lid on it a little but I think she's a mare that could feature in some better races in Queensland over the carnival.

"I've no doubt she's up to Group level."

Lees won the 2016 Provincial final with Danish Twist and he felt Serene Miss measured up well against her stablemate .

"She's profiles very similar, she's got an electric turn of foot. She's probably better at the same stage," he said.

The four-year-old mare, who bounced back from knee surgery 12 months ago, now has six wins from seven starts with a luckless run at Canterbury in December the only blemish.