In-form Demons AFL ace studies up on Hawks

Max Gawn and Ben McEvoy will have a large say in how Sunday's AFL clash between Hawthorn and Melbourne plays out.

Max Gawn has had the better of his ruck rivals in the opening three rounds of the AFL season.

Gawn has started the season in brilliant form.

The 26-year-old had 47 hitouts in his side's season-opener against Geelong - his costly late missed set shot a rare lowlight.

Gawn followed up with 48 taps in a win over Brisbane and then dominated Todd Goldstein with 50 hitouts in last week's win over North Melbourne.

McEvoy's figures haven't been quite as flashy but he's been no less important for his team, averaging 34 hitouts in Hawthorn's impressive 2-1 start to the season.

The clash of Gawn and McEvoy at the peak of their powers looms as one of the more tantalising subplots of the MCG encounter.

"Maxy is a student of the game and he puts a lot of time into his opponent," Demons assistant coach Troy Chaplin said.

"He does that as well as any player I've seen throughout my playing career and also as a coach.

"He delves right down into the details and he had a great pre-season where he really increased his running capacity - it's not a secret how he's playing so well.

"He's just got the mentality that he wants to be the best and he looks forward to that challenge each week."

The Demons will be counting on Gawn to help curb the influence of prolific Hawthorn midfielder Tom Mitchell, who is averaging 45 possessions a game.

"It's insane what he's been able to do; I've never seen anything like it," Chaplin said.

"You'd think that's unsustainable and we certainly hope he's not able to get those sort of numbers this week.

"He extracts the ball but what he's added to his game is the around the ground stuff and he's kicking goals too ... he's not just a threat in tight.

"If he starts to get on top (a tagger) is something that you might go to but, usually, you back your own system in first."

Melbourne, fourth with a 2-1 record, made one change with Angus Brayshaw in for the ill Dom Tyson.

The Hawks regained fiery defender James Sicily from suspension and also added Conor Glass and mature-age rookie David Mirra, who will debut.