BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state media said U.S.-led air strikes caused material damage only at a scientific research center in the Barzeh district of Damascus on Friday.

The attack destroyed a building that includes a learning center and laboratories, state TV said.

"The missiles that targeted a military position in Homs were thwarted and diverted from their path, and injured three civilians," state news agency SANA said.



(Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Richard Pullin)