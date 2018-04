Australian teenager Mitchell Iles-Crevatin has missed the podium in the men's trap final, finishing fifth in the last shooting event of the Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old, who replaced Michael Diamond at Rio 2016, qualified with the equal second-highest score but sprayed a number of shots early to fall out of medal contention.

Micheal Wixey of Wales missed only four of his 50 targets to win gold ahead of England's Aaron Heading and Malta's Brian Galea.