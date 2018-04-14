Aussie Garside wins boxing gold at Games

Veteran trainer Brian Levier might be celebrating Harry Garside's gold medal with a few beers but the Melbourne boxer won't be following suit - he wants to remember every moment of his Commonwealth Games triumph.

The classy 20-year-old capped off an incredible Games debut with gold in the men's 60kg division, prevailing over India's Manish Kaushik in a 3-2 split decision at Oxenford Studios on Saturday.

Cheered on by a packed home crowd, Garside rose to the occasion to add to Australia's medal haul after Anja Stridsman earlier saluted in the women's 60kg final.

Garside's speed and ring smarts again proved decisive, allowing him to dictate the fight and hold off the fast-finishing Kaushik.

A night of celebrations await the southpaw from Mooroolbark in Melbourne's east but Garside, who dedicated his victory to longtime trainer Levier, says he'll be staying sober.

"I've made a deal with one of the boxers, Jason Whateley, that I wouldn't have any beers tonight ... because then I feel like it's fake, and I just really want to embrace this feeling with my family," he told AAP.

"l'll maybe have a couple of cheeky beers tomorrow night.

"I just can't wait to give (Levier) a call. I reckon he might be down at the pub, having a couple of beers.

"This is his gold medal."

Largely unknown prior to the Games, Garside now looms as a top contender to represent Australia at the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

"That's the big dream," he said.

"I think I'll go back now and have two or three weeks with the family and just really embrace what I've just achieved. Then just get my face down, bum up and focus on 2020 gold.

"Australia's never won a (Olympic boxing) gold medal so I really want to be the first."