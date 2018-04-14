G1 Australasian Oaks mission for Savacool

Sydney filly Savacool has booked herself a ticket to the Australasian Oaks with her victory on a rain-soaked track at Caulfield.

Sent south from trainer Chris Waller's Sydney stable, Savacool took out Saturday's Thomas North Handicap (1600m) to provide Regan Bayliss with an early double.

Sent off a $4.80 chance, Savacool scored a half-length win over Sheezdashing ($6.50) with Truly Discreet ($9) 2-1/4 lengths away third.

Johanne Taylor, in charge of Waller's Flemington stable, said plans were to head to Adelaide.

Waller sent Egg Tart to Melbourne last year where she was successful at Flemington before taking out the Australasian Oaks at Morphettville in May.

"She is on an Oaks path," Taylor said.

"We wanted her to come here today, get a bit of confidence, hopefully not have too tough a run.

"She's settled in well and certainly put them away today."

Bayliss, who won the Newmarket Handicap on Redkirk Warrior last month before commencing an improper riding ban, returned to riding earlier this week.

Savacool's win was Bayliss's third winner back and he said Savacool was a nice staying filly in the making.

"After her 1400-metre run she was only going to improve up to the mile today and she's still got some improvement to come," he said.