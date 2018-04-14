Speedy filly Zoom By keeps unbeaten record

There was a touch of sadness about the brilliant all-the-way win of two- year-old filly Zoom By at Caloundra on Saturday.

Zoom By ($3.80) showed great pace to cross the field from the extreme outside barrier and go on to win by a length to Fish N Snitz ($6).

The filly is by Eureka Stud sire Red Dazzler out of the good-producing mare Zippast and scored her second win from as many starts.

Owner-breeder Scott McAlpine said Zippast died on Wednesday after a long career at his Eureka Stud.

"She was a great producer for us so it was sad to see her go," McAlpine said.

Eureka Stud has had great success with first season sire Spirit Of Boom but McAlpine said Red Dazzler's efforts should not be forgotten.

"He is in the veteran class these days but his two-year-olds are going as well as ever and his older horses just keep winning races," McAlpine said.

Trainer Liam Birchley isn't sure which direction he will take with Zoom By.

"She is one trick horse at the moment which is get out and go. As you can see she has plenty of early speed," Birchley said.

"But if we can teach her to relax a bit more we might give her a chance at some the winter stakes races."